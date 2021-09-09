NORTH MANCHESTER — Nationally-recognized pianist Dion Cunningham will perform in a recital at Manchester University at 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 18 in Cordier Auditorium at Manchester University’s North Manchester campus. It is free and open to the public.
A researcher and producer, Cunningham maintains an active career as a soloist and collaborator, which has taken him to North and South America, the Caribbean and Europe.
He has been a guest artist in chamber recitals throughout the East and Midwest, as well as in Canada. In 2016, he debuted his edutainment series “Adventures in The Arts,” which has been presented to more than 800 students in the Bahamas and United States.
He strives to use his career as a performer and educator to inspire those from nontraditional backgrounds to pursue careers in music. He believes that music has immense power to bring about positive change by promoting mutual understanding of the things that connect us as human beings.
He will be joined by Joshua Ganger on trumpet. An adjunct professor at Manchester, Ganger performs internationally as a chamber musician, soloist and ensemble member. In 2016, his debut solo album, “Songs of a Sojourner,” was released through Summit Records.
Cunningham will also present a piano master class at 11 a.m. in Cordier Auditorium.
