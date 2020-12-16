Ivy Tech Community College will host Virtual Express Enrollment starting Tuesday, Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
During the event, prospective students will complete their enrollment steps virtually and sign up for classes that start Jan. 19.
Interested participants must register at ivytech.edu/eeday. During the appointment, participants will receive assistance with assessment, meeting with an advisor and registering for classes.
This January, Ivy Tech will offer a wide range of programs including healthcare, IT and manufacturing. There are also short-term certificate options that are entirely online and available for free through the Workforce Ready Grant, thanks to the Next Level Jobs program.
There are hundreds of both 16-week and eight-week classes, available in online, virtual, face-to-face and hybrid formats.
