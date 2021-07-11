Figuring out what’s for dinner every night doesn’t have to be a chore, especially with the variety of meal delivery kits available these days.
Each kit offers a little something different and with numerous recipes to choose from, there’s a variety of foods and recipes to try for most any palate.
Since March, our family has experimented with a couple of different meal subscription services to help broaden our dinner selection choices. We were tired of the same few meals each week and decided this was a good way to change it up.
After seeing several kits advertised on Facebook, we first jumped into HelloFresh using a discount code offered in the advertisement.
I downloaded the smartphone app from the Google Play Store — it’s also available for Apple, but I don’t have an iPhone — and selected four meals that I thought our family would eat. We have a picky toddler at home, so I thought it best to pick child-friendly meals like chicken, pasta and the like.
HelloFresh boxes are packed to keep the food cold while FedEx delivers, and the ingredients for each meal are packaged into brown paper bags with the name of the meal on a sticker to make it easy to grab a bag and prepare dinner. Each delivery has the recipe cards for each meal as well to follow along while preparing.
The added bonus is you can then use the cards again later to recreate recipes that grow to be family favorites.
While we liked HelloFresh, after the discount ended I wasn’t a fan of the price tag to feed our family four meals a week, so we switched to EveryPlate, which is owned by the same parent company as HelloFresh.
Instead of each meal having the ingredients individually bagged, EveryPlate has them delivered loose in a cardboard crate.
The smart phone app is set up to let users pick their meals each week from a varied selection and those are what get delivered.
Most weeks have vegetarian options, pork options, chicken options and beef as well as pasta dishes, dishes with rice on the side, couscous as a side and gnocchi.
Each delivery day, I take the crate out of the insulated box and compare the ingredients with my recipe cards to ensure I’ve got the food we ordered. Once that’s done, I put everything back in the crate that needs to stay cold while the rest goes in a basket in the pantry. The crates even come in useful for other things around the house, such as storing art supplies, toys and other kitchen goods.
When it’s time to cook dinner, I pull the necessary ingredients out of the crate, clip the card to a magnetic clip on my oven hood and I get to prepping the food.
The recipe cards are very detailed, making it so even the most amateur of cooks can read the cards and cook a meal that looks and tastes like it took hours of preparation.
Each week has brought a recipe into our house that’s got something with it we never would have tried before.
One such meal was a balsamic glazed chicken with garlic thyme couscous. Nobody in our home had ever had couscous before, but we decided after that meal, it wouldn’t be our last time having it.
Instead of using dried herbs, EveryPlate sends them fresh, so part of that particular recipe included stripping thyme leaves off the stems.
The flavor with fresh herbs is so good. It’s worth the tedious, time consuming plucking.
Most dishes take 30 to 40 minutes from prep to plate, which sounds like a lot until realizing that much time is spent on some of our more regular recipes too.
Meal kit meals tend to be proper portions, which is helpful when trying to get better about eating a true portion instead of the heaping plates so many are accustomed to. The abundance of vegetables with each dish also helps ensure everyone is getting their veggies each meal.
If EveryPlate and HelloFresh aren’t someone’s cup of tea, so to speak, there are several other companies out there offering meal kits also such as Dinnerly, Green Chef, Blue Apron, Home Chef and more.
If you like to experiment with new meals and flavors and don’t want the hassle of having to do the grocery shopping yourself, a meal delivery kit might be right for you.
