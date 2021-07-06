WAWAKA — Visitors will get a rare look at a Wawaka farm’s native plant business in July. The public is invited to a one-day, family-friendly tour and hike on Saturday, July 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Strand Nursery at Blue Fox Farm, 5644 W. C.R. 650N. The event is rain or shine.
Strand Nursery at Blue Fox Farm is a wholesale native plant nursery that grows plants to ship bare-root to retail nurseries and landscape companies. The tour and hike are a unique opportunity to visit a non-traditional farm business in Noble County that is no usually open to the public.
Owner Donna Schwartz said the tour of Strand Nursery operations begins at 9:30 a.m. to learn how a bare-root native plant wholesaler operates and see the growing fields, storage and shipping areas. A refreshment break with unique herbal goodies will take place about 10:15 a.m.
A hike of Blue Fox Farm will begin at 10:30 a.m. to see the wooded and swampy areas where native plants and healing herbs grows. These plants contribute income to the farm. The one-mile hike is hilly, so visitors should wear good, comfortable shoes and bring bug spray, a field guide or plant identification phone app.
Plants will be for sale the day of the tour.
Strand Nursery has been in operation since 1897, growing and shipping a variety of ferns, wildflowers and unique plants found in few other places. The business was formerly located on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border until Schwartz bought the business and moved it to Blue Fox Farm.
Blue Fox Farms LLC was named by combining the names of two fields, Fox Field and the Blue Grass, according to Schwartz. Schwartz’s grandfather bought the 107-acre farm for her father, who became a dairy farmer of Ayershire cattle before retiring to become a U.S. mail carrier. The farmhouse was built in 1911 and the barns are older.
Visitors who use GPS or Google Maps to arrive at Strand Nursery should be sure to enter on C.R. 650N, not on C.R. 525, or they will end up at a neighbor’s driveway. There is a long, one-car lane to enter the property, but there is plenty of parking near the house and barns.
Schwartz suggests that visitors use the tour as the start of a fun day trip with friends. After the Blue Fox tour, visitors can stop for lunch, then go to other nearby Attractions such as Annie Oakley Perfumery in Ligonier, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion, or the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site and Sylvan Cellars in Rome City.
