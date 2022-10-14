Hannah Stuckey of Kendallville recently participated in the University of Findlay’s theater production of “4.48 Psychosis” in Findlay, Ohio. University students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew. Stuckey performed the role of E3.
“4.48 Psychosis” portrays one person’s experience with mental illness and explores the universal human need for understanding and connection. Written by English playwright Sarah Kane, the production was presented through a special arrangement with Casarotto Ramsay & Associates, Ltd.
The University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.