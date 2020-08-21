These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Isaiah Jon, a boy, was born Aug. 19 to Norman and Sarah (Rober) Miller, LaGrange.
Cayden Zane, a boy, was born Aug. 20 to Lyle and Shirley (Ropp) Bontrager, Syracuse.
Thomas Elliot, a boy, was born Aug. 18 to J. Franklin and Abigail (Hofstetter) Hershberger, Colon, Michigan.
Kelly Michelle, a girl, was born Aug. 18 to Kenny and Lorene (Miller) Miller, Topeka.
Mary Anne, a girl, was born Aug. 15 to Kenneth and Lucille (Hochstetler) Lambright.
Jerad Lynn, a boy, was born Aug. 14 to Jaren and Regina (Yoder) Schwartz, Goshen.
Amy Allyse, a girl, was born Aug. 13 to Loren and Diana (Weaver) Miller, LaGrange.
Zachaih Jace, a boy, was born Aug. 12 to Lawayne and Lorraine (Fry) Bontrager, Goshen.
Luke Alvin, a boy, was born Aug. 11 to Orla and Margaret (Hochstetler) Yoder, Ligonier.
Claylon Matthew, a boy, was born Aug. 10 to Norman and Melissa (Lehman) Gingerich, Wolcottville.
