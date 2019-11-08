KENDALLVILLE —The Kendallville Public Library is taking one of the most popular sights in the fall and one of the most common craft projects, and mashing them up for a Make-and-Take project.
Everyone can create an Acorn Necklace of their own in The Cortex at the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City from Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 23.
All the hard work will already be done – the library staff will pre-drill the holes in the acorn caps. That just leaves the fun work of designing, decorating and adding the string. All supplies will be provided, and the project is free for all.
The Kendallville Public Library offers a new, free Make-and-Take project every two weeks in The Cortex and at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Upcoming projects are:
Monday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 7: Reusable Coffee Sleeves
Dec. 9-21: Button Christmas Trees/Wreaths
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Wood Slice Ornaments (ONE DAY ONLY)
Dec. 23 – Jan. 4: Wooden Bead Keychains
The Cortex is the Kendallville Public Library’s MakerSpace. Adults and youth age 12 and older are welcome to use The Cortex. Children age 11 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. For more information on what’s available in The Cortex, go to http://kendallvillelibrary.org/library-services/cortex/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.