“Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.” Psalm 55:22 ESV
“Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you. Be sober minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. Resist him, firm in your faith, knowing that the same kinds of suffering are being experienced by your brotherhood throughout the world. And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.”1 Peter 5: 6-10 ESV
I recently preached this message at my church because I really felt the need to educate my congregation on how to cast our cares upon the Lord.
I began the sermon with asking those in attendance if they’ve ever gone fishing. Many of them raised their hands and we talked about some of their experiences. And then I asked them how they cast. Several people snickered as they remembered the awkward ways that they have cast in the past.
Then I read the scripture from Psalms to them and asked them if they have ever cast their cares upon the Lord. Many people said yes. And then I asked them, “How many of you, once you cast your cares upon the Lord, reeled them back in?” There was silence.
To explain by the use of a video from YouTube about how different people cast. In this video, there are many comical moments. The video was done, and I pulled out my own fishing pole and I asked the question of what do they see on this pole? Some made reference to the size of the pole, some made reference to the reel that it had and other physical things about the fishing pole. Yet no one made any mention to the fishing line. So I went on to explain how this line allows me to stay connected to whatever I cast in the waters.
I shared how if I didn’t think that the response I was looking for was taken place, that I could reel it in and recast it over and over again. Then I compared it to the scriptures and I asked how many times do we put things in God’s hands and we often reel it back in because we didn’t get the response that we were looking for?
I then went on to show them a video clip from the TV series “Deadliest Catch.” In this style of fishing, the fishermen had to use these extremely large and heavy pots, put their bait inside the pot, and then cast them into the sea. The only rope attached to it was the rope that indicated where the pot was. Then the fishermen had to leave it, knowing that they did all that they could rest was up to God. Later on in the clip, and the fishermen went back to retrieve it, they discovered their pots being full of delicious king crabs. And here’s what I went on to share:
Those empty pots represented our lives — cold and lifeless, longing to be filled. The bait inside those pots represented our hearts. The people preparing the pots was the body of Christ all coming together in prayer and support of the individual. The casting of the pot into the sea is us turning over our circumstances in our lives to God asking him to fill it goodness and blessings. And as God filled the pots, there were sometimes things that were not sure that entered. As the pot was removed from the ocean and the people surrounded that pot as it emptied and poured itself out, those around it removed all of the “unclean things” from our lives.
In this particular example, the one removing all the unclean things is Christ. He leaves us with all the blessings that not only touch our lives, but everyone around us.
I then shared the passage from Peter. I showed how and why God loves us and why it’s important for us to cast our cares upon him — because he cares. God cares for us more than we will ever know and he wants to fill us with as much goodness that our lives can handle. This isn’t to say that we will always have overly blessed lives and no problems in it; the reference in Peter shares that very statement. And what do we get when we come to Christ? We have a life that is restored, the confirmation better life matters, the strength that we need to get through every circumstance and situation that life throws at us and the fact that He establishes us as one of his own. That still blows me away! And he does this because of His love for us.
So take my advice when you cast your cares upon the Lord: cut the line and let God be God. If things are not going the way that you expect them to, be patient because God will answer your prayers and restore you. My life is complete because of him. And I have learned that when I cast, I tried to do what they do on “Deadliest Catch” and just leave it in God’s hands.
