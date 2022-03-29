Library walk features ‘Couch Potato’
KENDALLVILLE — The weather is starting to get warmer, so go on a walk and read “The Couch Potato” by Jory John and Pete Oswald for this month’s Advenure Walk for the Kendallville Public Library.
This humorous story teaches readers the importance of balancing screen time and playtime.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park. In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park. Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
Church announces craft bazaar
KENDALLVILLE — Wayne Center United Methodist Church, 1015 Schoolhouse Road, will have a craft bazaar and lunch on Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Quilts, wood crafts, jewelry, candles, baked goods and other times will be for sale.
Lunch will be served, starting at 11 a.m., with chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, soup, pie, and beverages on the menu.
All proceeds will go to the church’s missions. The church is handicapped accessible.
Young philanthropists host
prom for senior citizens
KENDALLVILLE — P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County, the youth philanthropy group of the Community Foundation of Noble County, is hosting a Casino Night at its annual Senior Citizen Prom on Saturday, April 23.
Adults age 55 and older will enjoy dinner and dancing from 6 p.m. 9 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person. To buy tickets, Call 894-3335 or RSVP to the Community Foundation of Noble County-Pulse Prom, 1599 Lincoln Highway South, Ligonier IN 46767.
Fish, tenderloin on Lions Club menu
COLUMBIA CITY — The Tri-Lakes Lions club will have a fish and tenderloin fry Saturday, April 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out at Tri=Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave.
The event is drive-through only and offers a choice of a meal or meat only for $12 each. A quart of potato salad is $5 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.