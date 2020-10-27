Adults needed for intergenerational learning
KENDALLVILLE — The Crew Youth Center and Kendallville Public Library are looking for adults who would love to make a connection with teens. The goal is to create an intergenerational learning environment where the adults and teens can learn from each other.
The intergenerational group will meet at the Community Learning Center at 4:15 p.m. on the following dates. Program themes are also listed:
Oct. 27: Teens teach
Nov. 10: Seniors teach (knitting, crocheting, etc.)
Nov. 24: Make and enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner together!
Dec. 8: Gift Making
Lions giving away pork burgers, collecting for food banks
SOUTH MILFORD — The South Milford Lions Club is offering free carryout pork burgers Saturday from 11 a.m. until gone at the town’s old fire station/grain mill as a community service project.
The Lions are also accepting donations of cash or nonperishable items for food banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.