ANGOLA — J. William "Bill" Meyers will turn 100 on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
"We'd love to celebrate this with all of you and have all of you celebrate this with us. Because of the pandemic, we can't host an open house, but we are asking for your participation in the form of a greeting card, a note, a memory — anything you care to share," says an invitation from the family. It is asked that no gifts are sent. The family said cards and photos would be appreciated by Meyers.
A "drive-by" parade is being planned. Those interested may gather at the office building parking lot at 710 Cameron Woods Drive at the corner of Cameron Woods Drive and West Harcourt Road for a 6 p.m. start on Aug. 18.
"Feel free to bring cards to drop off, we'll have people there to collect them as you drive by," says the invitation.
Cards, letters, pictures and stories may be mailed to: J. William Meyers, 701 W. Harcourt, Apt. 149-D, Angola IN 46703
