KENDALLVILLE — President Cindy Frick conducted the Oct. 13 meeting of the Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa at Julie Carmicheal's home in Kendallville.
Members learned about plans for a community-wide Christmas celebration Saturday, Dec. 4. Several signed up to be part of the Dec. 4 Christmas caroling, being organized by Harold Sollenberger.
In other business, Julia Nixon collected nut orders. Her goal is for the nuts to arrive before Thanksgiving.
Members learned that a former member, Barb Lauer, died recently. A memorial volume about water colors will be purchased for the Kendallville Public Library in recognition of her talent as an artist.
During a time for sharing, Jane Doyle said they had gone to Chicago to watch their son Chris run in his first marathon. He completed it in about four hours.
Grace Housholder shared information she learned recently from their AFS YES exchange student from Bethlehem, Midyan: His great-grandfather, Mohammad el Diab, and his great-grandfather's cousin were the two young Bedouin shepherds who found the Dead Sea Scrolls in the Qumran Caves in the West Bank. He was 10 at the time and is still alive.
Some of the Dead Sea Scrolls are more than 2,000 years old. The Jewish and Hebrew religious manuscripts are the oldest copies of Biblical texts ever found.
In addition to Midyan hosted by Terry and Grace Housholder, East Noble's other exchange students this year are Jan of Germany, hosted by the Dr. Phil and Monica Corbin family, and Abbas of Lebanon, hosted by the Brad and Alisa Bloom family.
Members enjoyed delicious pumpkin bread provided by Robin Haines; she also shared pumpkin bread loaves as door prizes.
The next meeting will be Nov. 10 at the Community Learning Center. Members will have an auction.
