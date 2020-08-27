These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center;
Thomas Elliot, a boy, was born Aug. 18 to J. Franklin and Abigail (Hofstetter) Hershberger, Colon, Michigan.
Elijah Kade, a boy, was born Aug. 19 to Kenneth and Lorraine (Raber) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Chloe Danielle, a girl, was born Aug. 19 to Kevin and Elaine (Wingard) Yoder, Topeka.
Emma Grace, a girl, was born Aug. 26 to Marion and Norene (Nisley) Miller, Shipshewana.
Isaiah Jon, a boy, was born Aug. 19 to Norman and Sarah (Raber) Miller. LaGrange.
Cayden Zane, a boy, was born Aug. 20 to Lyle and Shirley (Ropp) Bontrager, Syracuse.
Jeremy Lee, a boy, was born Aug. 20 to Leland and Edna (Kuhns) Miller, Topeka.
Sara Rose, a girl, was born Aug. 22 to Cletus and Ida Bontregare, Shipshewana.
Isaac Daniel, a boy, was born Aug. 22 to Jerry and Mary Ann (Miller) Yoder, LaGrange.
Bryce Cole, a boy, was born Aug. 24 to Michael and Wilma (Slabach) Schlabach, Shipshewana.
Matthew Jay, a boy, was born Aug. 25 5o Omer and Linda (Yoder) Miller, LaGrange.
