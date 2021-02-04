dip

This peanut butter chocolate cheesecake dip will have you eating fruits and vegetables, a healthy alternative for your big game offerings.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake Dip

Bring your crudité platter to a whole new level of deliciousness with this dynamic duo of flavors — peanut butter and chocolate. This four-ingredient sweet, creamy dip will have you eating a serving of fruits and/or vegetables.

Ingredients

4 ounces fat-free cream cheese (softened)

4 ounces low-fat cream cheese (softened)

1/4 cup low-sodium peanut butter

Chocolate-flavored liquid stevia sweetener to taste

Directions

In a small bowl, stir together both cream cheeses and the peanut butter until smooth. Add the liquid stevia sweetener. Stir together until well blended.

Serve with celery sticks, baby carrots, apple and pear slices, and no-salt-added pretzels.

