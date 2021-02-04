Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake Dip
Bring your crudité platter to a whole new level of deliciousness with this dynamic duo of flavors — peanut butter and chocolate. This four-ingredient sweet, creamy dip will have you eating a serving of fruits and/or vegetables.
Ingredients
4 ounces fat-free cream cheese (softened)
4 ounces low-fat cream cheese (softened)
1/4 cup low-sodium peanut butter
Chocolate-flavored liquid stevia sweetener to taste
Directions
In a small bowl, stir together both cream cheeses and the peanut butter until smooth. Add the liquid stevia sweetener. Stir together until well blended.
Serve with celery sticks, baby carrots, apple and pear slices, and no-salt-added pretzels.
