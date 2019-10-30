AVILLA — Maria Palazzolo, a student at Carroll High School and a delegate to Hoosier Girls State, was the guest speaker Sept. 4 for the auxiliary at American Legion Post 240.
Hoosier Girls State is a week-long leadership program where girls from across Indiana come together to assume the roles of government leaders, campaigning in mock parties to become mayors, county and state officials. Delegates met June 23-29 at Trine University in Angola.
Hoosier Girls State delegates must be juniors in high school and return to the high school level the following year; be in the upper half of her class academically and be sponsored by an American Legion auxiliary unit. Homeschooled girls are eligible if they meet the same requirements.
Delegates must have an interest in government, have leadership abilities, are honest, meet scholarship criteria and be of good character. Delegates must also show respect to the American flag and have love for God and the nation.
