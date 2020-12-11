ANGOLA — Christmas at the Powers Church will be different this year.
The annual Celebration of Christmas service will be held virtually this year for the two weeks before Christmas. The public is invited to view and enjoy the virtual service that will include dulcimer music, singing traditional carols and reading the Christmas story in the King James version of the Bible.
Many talented people from area churches will be featured. Jerry Sonner, Susan Sonner and Sally Mowry will introduce the program with traditional Christmas carols on dulcimers. Bill SanGiacomo and Kathy Aldrich will read the Christmas story. Blake Stevenson will sing familiar Christmas carols and encourage everyone to sing along at home. Videographer Stephen Kays filmed and edited the program. The service can be accessed on The Historic Powers Church Facebook page or on YouTube by searching "Powers Church Christmas Service."
The Powers Church is a local historic site listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1876 and has been restored to its original condition by a committee of people interested in the historic preservation of this unique building. Original features include oak floors, wainscoting, wood stoves, windows, pews, pump organ and wallpaper.
Three summer services are also held at the church on the fourth Sunday evening of June, July and August. Area pastors provide devotions at the services and area groups share musical talents. The church is located nine miles east of Angola, just north of U.S. 20, on Old S.R. 1. For more information about the church or the virtual service, call 668-5908.
