Keirstin Roose of Wolcottville is among more than 1,000 students named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. Students who made the president’s list have achieved a 4.0 grade-point average during the semester. Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution, just minutes from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with a student body of more than 10,400.

