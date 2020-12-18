DEAR AMOR: How do I prepare my potted geraniums for the winter months? – SUZY
DEAR SUZY: Potted geraniums adorning porches and decks can continue their beautiful lives with us inside our homes for the winter months. Some issues may arise that comes with house plants, but raising geraniums indoor can be disease-free, pest-free and blooming continuously.
So many garden enthusiasts are like plant parents. Needlessly, they found themselves battling a nerve-wracking war against aphids, gnats, and sickly plant babies inside the safety of their own homes. What should have been done?
Pest Control
Prune out diseased, dried out leaves, and dead flowers. Give those plants a good bath so that it is cleared of pests. Repot. A good, new potting soil is guaranteed pest and disease free. Eggs, worms, and other infectious material could have been hidden in the soil of the potted plants as they have been outdoors for many months.
Aphids are common pest problems with indoor plants, including geranium. Again, we can wash those aphids off the plant’s leaves under running water. Washing infected leaves flushes the pest down the drainage. They will not be able to come back. Application of a houseplant insecticide is another alternative to eradicate the pest.
Geranium budworm is another pest to watch for. It’s a caterpillar of a cutworm-type moth. Budworm eats emerging buds of geraniums, roses, petunias and many other flowers. Hand removal of eggs and worms from plants is a good substitute for insecticide. Removal of the whole infested flower head may be easier as some caterpillars may be inside the buds.
Disease Control
Geraniums are susceptible to many diseases. Botrytis blossom blight is listed among many others. A warm, sunny winter with temperature drop-down at night creates a condensation or dew on the plant. This damp, cool environment encourages the growth of botrytis blossom blight. Infected geranium flowers will prematurely fade, become dark and fall out. An infected flower touching another part of the plant can transfer the fungus in no time. Prompt removal of diseased flowers, leaf spot, or brown rot on stems caused by Botrytis are recommended as fungus can spread fast.
University extensions warn against reliance on only one chemical, if fungicide has to be applied. They recommended alternating one with another chemical so that the fungus do not become resistant.
A heated room with a fan for air circulation will inhibit the growth of these fungal spores from germinating. Moreover, plants should be spaced from one another for air circulation purposes and to generate low humidity among the plants.
Plant health
The move from outdoors to indoors may cause geraniums to drop some of their leaves due to a change of atmosphere. They will grow new leaves in no time. Nothing to worry. Do not over water. Besides being unhealthy for the plants, it also become a haven for gnat larvae population. Check its soil moisture first before watering. If it feels dry to the touch, then it is safe to water.
Also, indoor geraniums do not need fertilizing not unless it is actively growing new leaves, stems, and buds. It will NOT become a prolific bloomer if overly fertilized. Roots should be moist before fertilizing. Follow product instruction.
A healthy plant will continue to bear flowers if they receive enough sunlight. Windowsills with southern exposure are ideal locations for indoor plants. It may develop leggy, weak stems if the required sunlight is not met.
If there is not enough sunlight, a 40-watt, daylight, cool fluorescent hanging 12 inches above the plant is sufficient. Geraniums receiving 6-16 hours of light each day, either natural or artificial, will continue to amaze us with its lovely flowers even in winter months.
