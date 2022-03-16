KENDALLVILLE — Students, teachers and members of the general public are invited to meet East Noble’s AFS exchange students Thursday, March 17, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library.
Beginning with Medyen of Bethlehem and followed by Jan of Germany, Eldar of Kyrgyzstan and Abbas of Lebanon, the students will give programs about their countries and answer questions.
Light refreshments will be served.
As a partner in the global AFS network, AFS-USA offers international exchange and education opportunities in more than 45 countries and hosts exchange students from 90 countries. The intercultural programs are made possible by the work of AFS volunteers — more than 4,400 in the U.S. and over 50,000 worldwide.
Medyen, Abbas and Eldar are on full scholarships sponsored by the U.S. State Department.
Monica Corbin of Kendallville is the president of the East Noble AFS chapter and Deb Hockley is the treasurer.
More information can be found at afsusa.org.
