Seth Black, a 2017 graduate of Central Noble High School in Albion, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. Black completed 12 or more semester hours of class credit and earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Youths were being pulled off of swim platform when one disappeared then drowned
- LaGrange County Health Department orders Michiana Event Center to close due to COVID-19 violations
- Wife of man charged with her rape begs for his freedom
- Commissioner Larry Miller dies
- Woman who left children in hot vehicle sentenced
- State police warn of telephone scam
- State: Oldest Hoosiers next up for vaccines
- Noble County Jail virus situation causes limits
- Pastor took long path to pulpit
- Holcomb reflects on national unrest, discusses Indiana's future vision
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Here are some thoughts on those New Year's resolutions
- Steuben County EDC headquarters nearing completion
- Report card: Grading Alabama's performance in national championship game win over Ohio State
- Garrett Sports Schedules
- Deaths and funerals
- Garrett-Keyser-Butler lunch menu
- Sports Briefs
- November licenses to wed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.