Run-walk to ‘Stomp Out the Stigma’ of mental illness
KENDALLVILLE —Northeastern Center and its New Hope Clubhouse are preparing to celebrate their 10th annual “Stomp Out the Stigma” 5K Run-Walk on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. at Bixler Lake Park.
“Stomp Out the Stigma” is an annual event that seeks to dispel the stigma of mental illness and raise awareness. All proceeds from the event go to support the New Hope Clubhouse and its members.
Cost to participate in the event is $25 per person. Registration can be found online via the link on the Northeastern Center website: www.nec.org or directly via the registration site: www.GetMeRegistered/StompOutTheStigma.
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the event, New Hope Clubhouse, along with its members and the Northeastern Center. are looking to make the event special, including having a food truck and awards for all event participants.
New Hope Clubhouse is a voluntary program for adult men and women who are recovering from mental illness. Clubhouse members work side-by-side with the staff as coworkers and colleagues to keep the clubhouse operational. All work at the clubhouse is designed to help members regain self-worth, confidence, and promote recovery.
Northeastern Center Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben Counties for more than 45 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.