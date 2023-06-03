LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Public Library has announced new hours at the main building, beginning June 5. The library will be open until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The library, with branches in Topeka and Shipshewana, offers programs for all ages in June. For more information and latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us
Children’s Summer Reading Program: Sign up starts June 1 at any library branch. Watch the library’s website, Facebook page and in any library branch for fun programs and activities all summer, as well as a reading challenge to earn prizes for reading. Programs and activities will be available for kids of all ages. The reading challenge runs from June 1-July 31 and is for children ages 5-18. Kids under 5 can sign up for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.
Adult Summer Reading Challenge: “All Together Now” is June 1 thru July 29 at all branches.
Lego Free Play! (All ages. Children younger than 11 must have a parent or adult stay with them. LaGrange, every Thursday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Shipshewana, every Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Topeka, every Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come enjoy the library’s large collection of Lego pieces. No registration is required.
Caregivers Circle: Taking care of an aging or ill loved one can be overwhelming. Take time to get out of the house, breathe some fresh air, and talk with other people who understand the struggles. Find a sitter for an hour and meet at the designated park. Thursday, June 15, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Shipshewana Town Park, 345 N. Morton St., Shipshewana; and Thursday, June 29. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Emma Church Park, 1900S 600W, Topeka
Oculus VR Headset, Nintendo Switch, Wii Gaming Systems: Sign up for one hour time slots in June and July in LaGrange. Registration for a time slot required by calling 260-463-2841; with up to four people per time slot. Patrons must be age 13 or older to play VR Headset and MUST have signed parent release form. Nintendo Switch and Wii are for ages 11 and older only.
Five-Minute Life Savers: Age 16 and older may learn stuff they need to know in a five-minute lesson Mondays at 10 a.m. at the LaGrange site. The schedule is: June 5, How to Jump Start a Car; June 12, How to Perform the Heimlich maneuver; June 19. How to Sew on a Button; and June 26, How to Replace an Electrical Plug.
Family Monday Movies: PG-rated movies for all ages will be shown every Monday at 1 p.m. in June and July at the LaGrange location. (All Ages, PG-rated movies). Free snack is provided; bring your own covered drink. The movie titles: June 5, “Toy Story”; June 12, “Lego Movie”; June 19, “King Fu Panda”; and June 26, “Monsters University.”
Teen Movie Mondays: Teens age 13 and older can watch PG-13 rated movies every Monday at 6 p.m. in LaGrange: June 5, “Shazam-Fury of the Gods”; and June 19, “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Free snacks are provided; bring your own covered drink.
Classic Cinema-Hollywood Weddings: These movies, recommended for viewers age 12 and older, will be shown on select Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in LaGrange. The schedule is June 6, “Father of the Bride” (1934); June 13, “ Royal Wedding” (1951); and June 20, “How to Marry a Millionaire” (1938). Movies and popcorn are free.
Second Saturday Book Club: Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at LaGrange. Readers age 16 and older can discuss “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen. This award-winning contemporary classic is the survival story with which all others are compared — and a page-turning, heart-stopping adventure, recipient of the Newbery Honor. Copies of the book are available at LaGrange Library’s Adult Desk.
Flower Power Program (Ages 5-8): Paint a flowerpot and plant a flower and seeds. Help plant seeds in a big pot to keep at the library. Registration is required online on the website or by calling 260-463-2841. The schedule is Topeka, June 12, at 2:30 p.m.; Shipshewana, June 13, at 2 p.m.; and LaGrange, June 14 at 2 p.m. or June 16 at 10:30 a.m.
Teen Games (Grade 6-12): Monday, June 12, 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at LaGrange. Sign up by calling or registering on the website. We will be playing some classic board games: Life, Monopoly, Yahtzee and Clue while snacking and chatting with other teens. Please note the longer time to play.
Doughnuts and Art Program (Ages 9-12): Shipshewana, Tuesday, June 20, at 2 p.m.; LaGrange, June 21, at 2 p.m. or June 23 at 10:30 a.m.; and Topeka, June 26, at 2:30 p.m. Participants must register on the website or call the library. Create individual paintings that will be put together to create a piece of Pop Art. Painters may leave their paintings at the library until the finale or take them home. Doughnuts and water will be provided for snacks after painting.
Elementary Book Club (Grade 1-3): LaGrange, Tuesday, June 20, from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Discuss “Humphrey’s Creepy-Crawly Camping Adventure,” do a fun activity and get the next book club selection. Sign up by checking out the book to read for the month in the youth department.
Middle Grade Book Club (Grades 4-7): LaGrange, Tuesday, June 20, from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Discuss “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street,” do a fun activity and get the next book selection. Sign up by checking out the book to read for the month in the youth department.
Patchwork Trails – Krider World’s Fair Garden Park, 302 Bristol Ave., Middlebury: Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. Leslie Arnold of LaGrange County Parks & Recreation will lead the walks. No fees or registration required; meet at the designated starting point.
Make-N-Take with Deb-Garden Art Allium: Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. at LaGrange. Participants age 12 and older will make two allium garden art sculptures. Cost is $20 per person; space is limited. Reservation and $10 non-refundable deposit due by June 14 at the main library.
Movie and Popcorn (All Ages): LaGrange, Friday, June 23, at 6 p.m. The movie is Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” rated PG. Free popcorn provided; bring your own covered drink.
Cookbook Club: Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at LaGrange. Cookbook Club is a great way to meet new people and try new things. Check out the cookbook of the month at LaGrange’s Adult Services Desk. Choose a recipe. Cook it, and bring it to the Cookbook Club carry-in. Cookbook Club meets on the fourth Saturday of each month. Plates, silverware, coffee and tea provided; families are welcome.
Teen Book Chat & Craft (Grade 8-12): LaGrange, Monday, June 26, from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Discuss “The Forgotten Book” and make a fun craft. Get the book for next month. Sign up by checking out the book to read for the month in the youth department.
Lego Safari Escape Room! (Families or groups in Grades 3-8): LaGrange, June 27, 28 and 30. Registration is required by calling for a specific time slot. The number of slots is limited. A group of kids spent hours creating this escape room. See if you can solve all the puzzles in 30 minutes.
One-Day Motorcoach Trip-Chicago Ethnic Neighborhoods: Saturday, July 29. Register with S&S Travel by June 29. Visit Lincoln Square (German bakery), West Town (Polish family-style lunch), Old Town (visit the Spice House) and The Eataly (Italian Marketplace). Cost $249 per person; includes treats, lunch and travel by motorcoach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.