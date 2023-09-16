FORT WAYNE — Women are at the forefront in today’s philanthropic landscape, driving change and making crucial decisions about benevolent giving. Women influence or solely determine 90% of household charitable contributions.
Recognizing the pivotal role of women in philanthropy, Indiana University Fort Wayne, in collaboration with the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, The O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Northeast Indiana, is proud to announce a groundbreaking professional development seminar and reception event.
The “Women as Donors” event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne. A reception will be held immediately following the event from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for all of those in attendance as well as Indiana University alumni from the area.
The event will feature an informative session hosted by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute, with insights provided by the institute’s director, Jeannie Sager. WPI’s mission is to envision a world where women donors harness their growing power and influence to support causes dear to their hearts. Fundraisers and nonprofit leaders will gain invaluable knowledge on how to engage women effectively and respectfully in the realm of philanthropy.
Following the WPI session, a panel of local women leaders actively engaged in research and philanthropy will share their experiences and expertise. These women are at the forefront of shaping the future of philanthropy, and their insights promise to inspire and educate attendees. Keynote speakers include Alison Gerardot from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Susan Mendenhall of the Don Wood Foundation, and Stephanie Scheele from the Vera Bradley Foundation.
As an added highlight, Jeannie Sager, the immediate past president of the IU Alumni Association, will host an alumni update session in conjunction with the inaugural appearance of Indiana University Fort Wayne’s vice chancellor and dean, Deborah Garrison, Ph.D. This evening update will provide alumni with the latest news and developments within the IU community, reinforcing the strong bonds that connect IU alumni across the region.
After this enriching day of learning and networking, IU Fort Wayne will host a welcoming reception and alumni update event at the Allen County Public Library Theater from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is open to all IU alumni residing in northeast Indiana. It will also include exciting updates about the recent Memorandum of Understanding, signed between IU and Purdue leadership, which paves the way for expanded branding and growth opportunities for IU Fort Wayne.
This event promises to be an exceptional opportunity for professional development, networking, and celebrating the significant contributions of women in philanthropy. All those interested in advancing philanthropic efforts and supporting meaningful causes are invited attend.
For more information and to register for this event, please visit https://go.iu.edu/4Qr1
Indiana University Fort Wayne enrolls nearly 1,000 undergraduate students, preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals through exceptional and inclusive educational opportunities. Faculty, staff, students, and partners create a unique, innovative approach to classroom and real-world experiences, transformational research, and service to the state of Indiana and beyond.
