KENDALLVILLE – The Parkview Noble Center for Healthy Living will offer a Check-Up Day on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Both free and low-cost screenings will be offered. All services will be provided inside Parkview Noble Hospital, 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville. Please enter through the hospital’s main lobby.
Free services include blood pressure checks, weight measurement and bone density screening.
Low-cost blood tests will be available that day. Many of the blood tests will be offered in convenient wellness packages. Fasting for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw is required.
Wellness Package A: $35; Comprehensive Metabolic Profile, Lipid Profile
Wellness Package B: $45; all tests in Wellness Package A, plus Hemogram
Wellness Package: $80; all tests in Wellness Package B, plus A1C (diabetes screen) and TSH (thyroid screen)
Men’s Wellness Package: $105; all tests in Wellness Package B, plus A1C (diabetes screen), TSH (thyroid screen) and PSA (prostate screen).
A number of blood tests may also be ordered individually including a Hemogram ($10), TSH ($30), A1C ($20), PSA ($30), and the Vitamin D test ($40). No fasting is required for these individual blood tests.
Anyone planning to complete one of the wellness packages will need to fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Sips of water and prescription medications are permitted during the fast.
Participants who have a MyChart account will be able to view their blood test results within just a few days. Test results will be mailed to participants for those without a MyChart link.
Payment for blood tests may be made by cash, check or credit card at the time of service. For additional information about the Check-up Day, please call 260-347-8125.
