KENDALLVILLE — Golfers from many Indiana counties as well as North Carolina, Illinois and Michigan set a new fundraising record at the 25th annual “Swing for Cancer” June 15 at Cobblestone Golf Course.
With 104 golfers participating, more than $18,000 was raised and donations are still coming in.
Members of the Cobblestone Ladies League board organizing the event were Pat Treesh, Helen Cochard, Linda Moses, Phyllis Weber, Lin Swogger and Brenda Rummel.
The annual event helps to support Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Among the seven volunteers was Ellyne Sollenberger of Kendallville who, in March 2022, will be a 20-year breast cancer survivor. She has volunteered as a “hole watcher” since 2011; the main task of a “hole watcher” is to verify a hole-in-one.
Last year the Cobblestone ladies ran a virtual golf outing. “This (2021) total is the highest total to date with the exception of 2020,” Brenda Rummel said. “Every year we have earned more money than the previous year.”
Two special guests were Sandi Fischer and Phyllis Weber, two of the original organizers 25 years ago. Formerly of Kendallville, Craig and Sandi Fischer now live in North Carolina.
Sandi Fischer remembers that in 1996 she saw an ad in a women’s golf magazine about a tournament called “Rally for a Cure” sponsored by the Susan B. Komen Foundation. She sent for information and presented the idea to the ladies’ golf league at the Elks Country Club.
“Phyl Weber, Cindy Kretler and Donna Wright (now deceased) are those I remember who helped,” she said, “but there were likely others whose names I’ve forgotten. We had eight teams (32 members) and I don’t know how much we raised that year. We continued having the annual event and it was moved to Cobblestone.
“I would venture to say that nearly every woman who participates or even all of them have been touched in some way by cancer, some of whom are survivors. What a great opportunity to support cancer services in the local area!
“Also, this year the group gave a tribute to Pat Smoots, who was a key helper for the tournament over the past few years and who could not attend because she has cancer and is receiving therapy.”
In 2001, Craig and Sandi Fischer moved and other women took over the tournament under Weber’s leadership. Pat Treesh became a key support that year and has helped since.
Sandi Fischer is not sure when the tournament committee changed the name of the event to “Swing for Cancer” and decided to designate the proceeds to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
The tournament has broad-based support from throughout northeast Indiana. More than 100 companies and individuals sponsor holes and more than 80 businesses and individuals donate prizes.
Money is awarded to the three winning teams and most of them give it back to Cancer Services.
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves residents of Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties who have been diagnosed with any type of cancer.
The programs and services are offered to those with cancer and their families, usually at no cost, to alleviate the emotional and financial burdens associated with cancer. This includes health supplies, medical equipment, emotional support, support groups, massage, exercise and more.
Thousands of items are in their warehouse, ranging from incontinence products to wheel chairs and walkers.
Transportation for clients to and from radiation and chemotherapy is provided.
A client advocate devoted to caring for children with cancer and their families is available as are volunteer opportunities. The volunteer coordinator is Cheryl Dafforn at 260-484-9560.
Financial donations may be mailed to 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825, or submitted online.
In addition, donations of wigs, medical equipment in good working order, unused nutritional drink, incontinence supplies and art supplies are accepted.
More information is online at cancer-services.org.
