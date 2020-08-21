KENDALLVILLE — The Community Learning Center’s first intern, Austin Frick, is finishing work today at the Community Learning Center before returning to college.
Frick, of Kendallville, is a 2016 graduate of East Noble High School. He is a senior at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, where he is majoring in English, communications and film. He lives on campus during the academic year, but his parents and grandparents live in Kendallville. He also has a brother in Indianapolis and a sister in Virginia.
Frick said his non-paid internship at the CLC gave him a variety of work experiences, supervised by CLC director Julia Tipton and program/technical director Macy Burtch.
“I worked under Julia and Macy to do anything that needed to be done,” he said. “I learned to use power tools. I wrote blogs about the events here. I planned and hosted a video gaming tournament for youth.”
Frick’s blog entries can be found on the center’s website under the News & Events tab: thecommunitylearningcenter.org/news/.
The gaming tournament was a trial run for future events, Frick said. The center will use the knowledge gained from this first tournament to expand the event in future and perhaps add other games such as euchre or board games, he said.
Frick blogged about the tournament and about taking a guitar class at the center from June 22 to July 13. Frick is already a trombone player and has been a member of a university jazz band, but he had always wanted to learn to play the guitar. His father took the class with him.
“I’m still practicing,” he said.
Frick once thought his career path would be in music technology. He wanted to learn about composing his own music and arrangements. He enrolled in the music tech program at Saint Francis, only to discover the program was about recording and production of music.
His other interest is in fiction writing, especially scripts for movies, videos and films. He said writers today have many opportunities to self-publish or write scripts for the many small, independent video production companies sprouting up all over the nation.
“I like realism and the real world,” he said. “I like to read believable fiction, fairly modern.”
Frick consulted with two university advisors, then changed his major to English, communications and film. Many of his credits in music tech counted toward his new major, so he is on track to graduate in May 2021. His internship helped him to hone his writing skills.
“I’ve gained an ability to write blogs and develop communication skills,” he said. “I’ve gotten experience.”
