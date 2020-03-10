COLDWATER, Mich. — Experience the tongue-twisting musical mastery of Hollywood legend Danny Kaye on March 21 at 6 p.m. with “The Inspector General” and “The Court Jester,” part of Tibbits Classic Film Series at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan.
The first film of the evening will be “The Inspector General.” An illiterate stooge in a traveling medicine show wanders into a strange town and is picked up on a vagrancy charge. The town’s corrupt officials mistake him for the inspector general whom they think is traveling in disguise. Fearing he will discover they’ve been pocketing tax money, they make several bungled attempts to kill him.
The night will close with the musical spoof “The Court Jester.” Former carnival performer Hubert Hawkins and maid Jean are assigned to protect the infant royal heir from tyrannical King Roderick. While Jean takes the baby to an abbey, Hawkins gains access to the court by impersonating the king’s jester but his espionage work gets complicated when Princess Gwendolyn falls in love with him. “The Court Jester” also stars Basil Rathbone and Angela Lansbury.
“Danny Kaye Musicals” is the fifth installment of the Tibbits Classic Film Series, a set of monthly double features showcasing Hollywood classics from every decade. Coming up are “Bogie and Bacall” in April and “The Swift Sword of Errol Flynn” in May. The Classic Film Series is sponsored by Dr. Matthew Christopher, dentist. Admission to the film series is free. Concessions, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase. For more information, please visit Tibbits.org or call 517-278-6029.
