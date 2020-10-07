KENDALLVILLE — National Tutoring Week is this week, Oct. 5-9.
Much of the learning that goes on at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville is powered by tutors.
Gratitude for these tutors is immense. For example, Holly Singleton, mother of Zadyn Hughes, recently wrote:
My now 4th grade son has been working with the Freedom Academy Tutors since January 2020. He has struggled for years with reading. The tutors have made amazing contributions to his academic, social and emotional gains. He is a very shy kid and it is hard for him to open up and work with adults he is not familiar with. Freedom Academy has strategically paired him with three different tutors over the past eight months who had the exact personalities and skill sets he needed, and they quickly gained his trust and affection.
During the COVID shut down of school and in-person tutoring, his tutor went way above and beyond to continue meeting his needs. Not only did she have daily Skype tutoring sessions with him, but she also mailed notes of encouragement and prizes for successes to our home. It was truly a blessing to have consistency, academic growth, support, and praise throughout that discouraging period when we were stuck in the house and my son was frustrated with his school eLearning.
Over the summer tutoring session my son was able to work with a licensed elementary teacher who identified specific areas that he is struggling in that his schoolteachers had never expressed to me. She was able to provide me with tips and tricks to work on at home with him that I had never heard of or thought to try before. Though he is still significantly behind, the tutors at Freedom Academy have been able to help hone in on specific needs that he has and that we can focus on to help him improve.
They have been a true asset to my son, and me as a parent. They provide documented feedback after every tutoring session that is directly emailed to me so that I know what they worked on that day, what he did well, what he struggled with, and the progress that has been made. The consistent and detailed feedback has been amazing! The best part too, as a single parent, is the affordability of Freedom Academy. Though I wish I could afford to send him five days a week instead of two or three, most tutoring services are way beyond our family’s budget just for one session. Freedom Academy provides outstanding one on one educational services! I will be forever grateful for the impact they continue to have on mine and my son’s lives!
The tutoring program runs Monday through Thursday each week from 3-8 p.m.
"Our main focus is on students grades K-5, however, we are more than happy to assist students in grades 6-12 if we are able," said Melina Parks, Freedom Academy tutoring manager.
"We are currently offering one-on-one tutoring for $10 an hour. When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, we will also offer our group tutoring (two to three students per one tutor) again for $5 an hour.
"We are hiring tutors for our Kendallville, Rome City, Albion and Wolf Lake tutoring locations. If you are interested in enrolling your child or applying to become a tutor, please contact Melina Parks at 260-347-0887 or mparks@freedomacademy.net."
In addition, adult education programs provide individuals with nationally recognized certifications that allow them to begin in-demand careers immediately following the program.
Certified clinical medical assisting and welding programs are free to individuals who qualify through the Next Level Jobs/Workforce Ready grant.
Applications and more information can be obtained at nextleveljobs.org or by calling 260-347-0887.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.