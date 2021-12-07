LAGRANGE — The Second Saturday Book Club will discuss “Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder at its meeting Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at Millie’s Market Café in the Davis Mercantile in Shipshewana. The book club is a program of the LaGrange County Public Library.
Based on real-life adventures of the author, “Little House on the Prairie” is the third book in the award-winning “Little House” series, which has captivated generations of readers. Copies of the book are available at the LaGrange Library’s adult desk for readers age 16 and older..
The LaGrange County Public Library and its branch libraries in Topeka and Shipshewana have programs scheduled throughout December. For more information and the latest updates go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
In-Person Preschool Story Time
LaGrange: Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
Shipshewana: Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Topeka: Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Theme: Learning the Alphabet. Registration is appreciated, but not required.
Gentle Flow Yoga with Farra
Mondays, Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 10 a.m. or Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 10 a.m., LaGrange County Public Library
Space is limited; call 260-463-2841, extension1030 to register. A $5 donation is suggested for each session. Participants may bring a yoga mat if they have one; or bring a rug or a blanket instead.
Make-N-Take: Christmas Tree Trio Porch Leaners
Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library.
Paint a set of three porch leaner trees for the holiday season. Cost: $20 per person, age 12 and older. All materials supplied. Reservations and a $10 deposit are due by Dec. 3. Limited to 12 participants.
Due Date Stitch Club
Thursdays, Dec. 9 and 30, at 4 p.m., Shipshewana Branch Library
Learn a new stitch every meeting or bring a project to work on. Library books are checked out for three weeks at a time, so remember that Stitch Club meets the same day books are due. Participants must know basics of knitting (knit and purl) or crochet (single and double stitches). Bring your own yarn and materials.
Teen Games and Crafts-Grades 6-12
Monday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library
Limited registration. Theme: Playing games and enjoying Christmas snacks. Be sure to register so that there are enough supplies.
Lego Free Play-Grades K-12
Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., LaGrange County Public Library
Limited registration; deadline to register is Dec. 8. All of the LEGOs will be out to create what’s in the imagination Creations will be displayed at the library during January.
New Children’s Activity Bags out for Pick-up
Monday, Dec. 20, at all branches.
Each bag contains a Reindeer Take-and-Make craft to make at home while supplies last.
Elementary Book Club-Grades 2-5
No meeting this month.
Pick up the book, beginning Dec. 20, for the January meeting.
Teen Chat and Craft – Grades 6-12
No meeting this month.
Pick up the book, beginning Dec. 20, for the January meeting.
Youth Winter Reading Challenge
Dec. 20, 2021, through Feb. 26, 2022, at all LaGrange County Public Library locations
Pick up a reading log at any branch to participate. Keep track of minutes read to earn charms and receive entries for a drawing for several grand prizes
Adult Winter Reading Challenge: Bucket List Books
Dec. 20, 2021, through Feb. 26, 2022, at all LaGrange County Public Library locations.
Read three books from our list of classics to earn: an 18-in-1 Stainless Steel Snowflake Multi-Tool PLUS a chance to win an Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid. The winner will be announced March 5.
Bullet Journaling
Monday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at LaGrange County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at Topeka Branch Library.
Register at the LaGrange Library or call 260-463-2841, extension 1030.
A bullet journal is an organizer, a diary, a “to-do” list and a wish list all in one. It’s a simple, completely personalized method to organize time and tasks. Learn how to set up and use a basic bullet journal at one of these free classes. Call 260-463-2841, extension 1030 by Dec. 13 to register.
