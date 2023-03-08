Chicken on menu at community meal
ALBION — A free chicken dinner for the community will be served Wednesday, March 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St.
Churches collaborate for Easter drama
ALBION — Asbury and Trinity United Methodist churches will present a drama, “The Last Supper” on Sunday, March 26, at 6 p.m. at Center Stage Auditorium in Central Noble High School, 302 Cougar Court, Albion. Admission is a freewill offering.
