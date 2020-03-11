WOLF LAKE — Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is hosting a spring break day camp for students in K-5th grades.
K-2 students will be in the “Spring Explorers” camp while grades 3-5 students will participate in the “Creative Nature” camp. Both camps will run Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nature is the inspiration for a fun-filled week of exploration and creativity.
Most days will be spent outside exploring Merry Lea’s nature trails, creating arts with nature, crafts, and other fun outdoor activities. To be a part of this amazing experience, students must register online. Please visit Merry Lea’s website at www.goshen.edu/merrylea for more information and to register.
Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is a 1,189-acre nature preserve in north central Indiana, midway between Fort Wayne and Goshen. The center is known for its ecological diversity, its quality environmental education and its efforts in the area of sustainable building and land restoration. While prairies and woodlands are also part of the landscape, the diverse wetlands at Merry Lea are its greatest treasure.
Goshen College, established in 1894, is a residential Christian liberal arts college rooted in the Anabaptist-Mennonite tradition. The college’s Christ-centered core values – passionate learning, global citizenship, compassionate peacemaking and servant-leadership – prepare students as leaders for the church and world. Visit http://www.goshen.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.