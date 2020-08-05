Vanessa Dawn, a girl, was born July 28 to Lyndon and Betty (Miller) Lehman, Shipshewana.
Kyle Dean, a boy, was born July 29 to Leanard and Doretta (Bontrager) Lehman, Wolcottville.
Heidi Joy, a girl, was born July 29 to Erie and Marilyn (Bontrager) Yoder, Shipshewana.
Alaina Jade, a girl, was born July 29 to Matthew and Marlene (Bontrager) Beechy.
Adelyn Jade, a girl, was born July 30 to Levon and Sarah (Yoder) Miller.
Melissa Ruth, a girl, was born July 30 to Steven and Melissa (Miller) Miller, Shipshewana.
Gabriel Luke, a boy, was born Aug. 1 to Galen and Alayna (Chupp) Miller, Shipshewana.
Jenise, a girl, was born Aug. 2 to Karl and Lori (Helmuth) Bontrager, Middlebury.
Naomi Grace, a girl, was born Aug. 3 to Ryan and Jayne (Yoder) Mast, Millersburg.
