ROME CITY — Noble Trails had perfect weather, sunny and 55 degrees F., on April 29 for The Fishing Line 5k. The event drew 105 runners and was possible with the support of generous supporters, sponsors and volunteers.
Graziela Haefer was the 5K overall winner and first place female runner with a time of 24:17. She was followed by Addison Vanderpool with a time of 30:35 and Vi Wysong with a time of 31:21.
The men’s overall winners were Nathaniel Johnson with a time of 24:49; William Crow, 25:14; and Jed Pearson, 25:22.
The full race results, in order of overall placing, are:
Placings 1-9: Graziela Haefer, 24:17; Nathaniel Johnson, 24:49; William Crow, 25:14; Jed Pearson, 25:22; Harold Spiess, 25:49; Brian Bigelow, 26:07; Nick Mains, 29:55; Blake Silver, 30:16; and Addison Vanderpool, 30:35.
Placings 10-19: Dan Mains, 30:41; Louis Zabona, 30:41; Clark Reed, 30:59; Vi Wysong, 31:21; Amy Terry, 33:33; Katie Ley, 34:21; Samantha Ley, 34:28; Marian Thibeau, 35:10; Lisa Stuckey, 36:19; and Vickie Kemerly, 36:20.
Placings 20-29: Chris DeWitt, 36:38; Sarah Pilnock, 36:44; Audrey Nicol, 38:12; Rebecca Robbins, 38:15; Jodi Chalfant, 40:20; Isabella Allen, 43:49; Ender Leighty, 43:49; Isaac Allen; 43:50; Jazmin Leighty, 43:50; and Rod Myers, 45:02.
Placings 30-39: Hannah Hartman, 45:14; Christine Hartman, 45:16; Rylee Silver, 45:30; Laura Silver, 45:30; Lynda Myers, 45:41; Abbey Pilnock, 48:29; Elizabeth Pilnock, 48:30; Taylor Ballard, 48:31; Renee Dodson, 48:35: and Jan Norris, 48:37.
Placings 40-49: David Copp, 48:38; Megan Sollender, 48:46; Regina Ley, 48:47; Carolyn Johnson, 48:49; Meghan Cook, 50:08; Ken Cook, 50:34; Mike Haefer, 50:51; David Abbott, 50:52; Troy Hartman, 51:08; and Leisa Copp, 51:08.
Placings 50-59: Nancy Lough, 51:22; Kevinanne Kitchen, 51:24; Dina Holliday, 51:40; Casey Weimer, 51:41; Troy Weimer, 51:45; Cheryl Hamlin, 51:46; Deb Snyder, 52:04; Judi Durbin, 52:05; Diana Ross, 52:15; and Toby Bonar, 52:15.
Placings 60-69: Don Durbin, 52:15; Maddie Hamer, 52:16; Logan Holliday, 52:28; Jan Longsworth, 52:29; Terry Longsworth, 52:44; Amaya Mitchell, 52:45; Dawn McCreery, 53:17; Heath McCreery, 53:19; Karen Fox, 53:20; and Leigh Pranger, 53:43.
Placings 70-79: Kim Ley, 53:44; Amy Vice, 53:45; Charlie Vice, 53:47; Diane Allen, 54:31; Scott Allen, 54:31; Kathy DeMuyt, 54:32; Linette Hayes, 54:32; Sherri Ramey, 54:32; Katie Bowman, 54:32; and John Lipka, 55:46.
Placings 80-89: Carson Myers, 55:47; Marsha Ramer, 56:17; Ron Ramer, 56:17; Rachel Brown, 56:36; Mara Brown, 56:36; Kelly Morris, 56:41; Kristy Fulk, 56:42; Amanda Stratton, 56:44; Carol Fulk, 56:44; and Allen Baskett, 57:39.
Placings 90-99: Margaret Baskett, 57:40; Creigh, 58:29; Susan Pippenger, 58:30; Cindy Boggs, 58:31; Terry Housholder, 58:33; Kristin Copp, 58:36; Chris Copp, 58:37; Grace Housholder, 58:38; Jim Pippenger, 58:38; and Sarah Wilkinson, 64:28 99.
Placings 100-105: Ronald Wilkinson, 64:30; Makayla Wilkinson, 64:33; and Joshua Wilkinson, 64:33.
Three racers posted no times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.