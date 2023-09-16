Several area students were named to the president’s list for the summer term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. They are Timothy Wright of Millersburg, Jayme Burns of LaGrange, Crissandra Phillips of Albion, Olivia Chappell of Garrett and Raymond Barrand of Columbia City.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private university between Manchester and Hooksett, New Hampshire. The university is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education, along with national accreditation for some hospitality, health, education and business degrees. SNHU has 135,000 online students and 3,000 students on campus.
Collegiate notes publishes academic honors earned by area university students. Colleges and universities submit information to the newspaper about academic achievements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.