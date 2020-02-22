These children were born recently in New Eden Care Center:
Aaron H., a boy, was born Feb. 20 to Harley and Marianna (Fry) Miller, LaGrange.
Micaiah Jess, a boy, was born Feb. 18 to Greg and Rose (Miller) Mast, Millersburg.
Eric James, a boy, was born Feb. 18 to Lyle and Kristina (Helmuth) Bontrager of Shipshewana.
Malachi Luke, a boy, was born Feb. 16 to Jesse and Sharon (Raber) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Lyndon Daniel, a born, was born Feb. 15 to James and Kari (Miller) Yoder.
Jeanna Ruth, a girl, was born Feb. 15 to Marion and Kathryn (Mast) Miller, Ligonier.
Lori Beth, a girl, was born Feb. 13 to devon and Wilma (Whetstone) Yoder, Goshen.
