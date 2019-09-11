KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Car Show has released results from judging at Saturday’s event. More than 300 vehicles lines the downtown streets on a day with picture-perfect weather.
Sixty trophies were given in various categories to owners of vintage vehicles 1979 and older. Trophies were also given for these special awards:
Best of Show: perfect score, 1963 Ford Thunderbird owned by Darrell Will of Hoagland.
Mayor’s Choice: 1967 Oldsmobile 442 owned by Joe and Kim Brubaker of North Manchester.
Police Chief’s Choice: 1968 Shelby GT500 owned by Steve Harper of Plymouth
Fire Chief’s Choice: 1933 Ford Coupe owned by Steve Shoda of Churubusco.
Raddest Rat Rod: 1931 Chevy Rat Rod owned by Anthony P. Follis of Fort Wayne.
Trophy for 1979 and older: near-perfect score, 1955 Ford Thunderbird owned by Greg Minnich of Kendallville.
Trophy for 1980 and newer: near-perfect score, 2016 BMW All Electric i13 owned by Jennifer Hornberger of Kendallville.
Proceeds from the car show will be given to the Noble County Humane Society and other non-profit organizations to be determined.
Stephane Langelier and Deporah Hornberger-Langelier served as co-organizers for the car show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.