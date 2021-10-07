KENDALLVILLE – What can you do with too many pumpkins? Find out on the Kendallville Public Library’s Adventure Walk in October!
In “Too Many Pumpkins” by Linda White, Rebecca Estelle has hated pumpkins ever since she was a girl. But now an accident leaves a sea of pumpkins in her yard. Walk and read to see what happens next.
This month, scan the QR code at the first station to “sign in” to the Adventure Walk. When you do, you will be entered to win a Rural King gift card.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park. In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park.
Maps for both locations are available here: http://bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.