AUBURN —The Gamma Lambda chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently met at the Community Foundation Building in Auburn. The society recognizes internationally outstanding women educators.
Joyce Phillips hosted the meeting, which celebrated Gamma Lambda’s 45th anniversary. The meal included chicken nuggets with members providing salads and baked beans. Dessert was a beautifully decorated cupcake with rose frosting.
Becky Derrow, Bonnie Edgel, Kathy Maroney, Judy Moughler and Nancy Shambaugh were honored as charter members.
Other members were recognized for their years of membership: Judy Moughler (50 years), Jo Drudge (35 years), Patti Brooks and Leslie Hamman (30 years), and Joyce Phillips (5 years). They were each given a red rose for their dedication to Delta Kappa Gamma.
Nancy Shambaugh won a basket created by the hostess and filled with lemon-themed items. The next meeting will be on Sept. 19, 2023 with the location to be announced.
