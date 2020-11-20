These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Ilah Faith, a girl, was born Nov. 15 to Jerry and Lavera (Bontrager) Nisley, Goshen.
Alayna Faith, a girl, was born Nov. 13 to Marlin and Doris (Yoder) Eash, Shipshewana.
Kenlyn Derek, a boy, was born Nov. 12 to Kevin and Cheryl (Yoder) Mullett, Shipshewana.
Ava Brielle, a girl, was born Nov. 12 to Michael and Karen (Stutsman) Weaver, Goshen.
Lincoln Zane, a boy, was born Nov. 11 to Jared and Kaylene (Fry) Wingard, Topeka.
Mindy Grace, a girl, was born Nov. 11 to Dennis and Amber (Miller) Yoder, Ligonier.
Christopher Jon, a boy, was born Nov. 10 to Matthew and Margaret (Yoder) Mast, Middlebury.
Kylan Jon, a boy, was born Nov. 9 to Harvey and Loretta (Otto) Miller, Ligonier.
Karlin Jay, a boy, was born Nov. 7 to Lyle and Nora (Miller) Graber, Ligonier.
Myla Dawn, a girl, was born Nov. 6 to Lyle and Kendra (Troyer) Schlabach, Ligonier.
Elijah Luke, a boy, was born Nov. 6 to Matthew and Marlene (Mast) Yoder, Millersburg.
Brian Jon, a boy, was born Nov. 5 to Lamar and JoAnn (Beechy) Bontrager, LaGrange.
