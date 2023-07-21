KENDALLVILLE — Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition of Noble and LaGrange counties, has scheduled three “Office Hours” chats to discuss child care in Noble County with coalition coordinator Jenna Anderson.
And the drinks are on Thrive by 5.
The “Office Hours” are:
Monday, July 24: Fox Den Coffee Shop, noon to 2 p.m., in downtown Albion
Tuesday, July 25: Grounded Coffee Shop, noon to 2 p.m., in downtown Ligonier
Wednesday, July 26: Whatchamacakes, noon to 2 p.m., in downtown Kendallville
This is a time for anyone who wants to chat about child care to come for a drink (on Thrive by 5) and talk to coalition coordinator Jenna Anderson. No appointment is necessary!
There is much to talk about in early learning, including efforts to increase capacity in LaGrange and Noble counties, a new Child Development Associate program starting within the Lakeland School Corporation this fall, grant opportunities for family child care homes to be licensed, and more topics.
For those interested in getting a start as an early educator, Thrive by 5 can help guide persons through the process to achieve the goals they’ve set.
Additional “Office Hours” chats will be scheduled throughout LaGrange County soon. Keep an eye on the coalition’s Facebook page for updates.
