All industries create some forms of wasted byproducts. For the brewing industry, one of the largest waste items is what is called spent grain.
This is the grain (primarily barley) that is left over following its steeping in the hot liquor bath. These malted grains are steeped to remove their starches and sugars into the liquid so that flavors, color and later those starches and sugars can be metabolized by yeast into alcohol and carbon dioxide.
The used solid grain is a heavy mass that quite literally needs to be shoveled out of the tanks after the liquid (called wort at this point of the brewing process) has filtered into the brew kettle. Small and independent brewers tend to contract with local farmers to take some of these spent grains for animal feed. Cows, chickens and pigs are all happy recipients of spent grain as a food source.
Another type of farming that thrives on spent grains is mushroom farming. What the spent grain lacks in sugars and proteins, it is rich in nitrates and sulfates that creates an ideal bed for fungi.
The Brooklyn Brew Shop is a company that makes home brewing kits of ingredients to make it easier to brew at home. On their website, they have a Spent Grain Chef section with dozens of recipes taking your home spent grains and recycling them into cookies, breads, pastas and other culinary delights.
One of my personal favorite uses for spent grains is to recycle the grains into dog biscuits. There are lots of simple recipes that can take the used brewing grains and turn them into an awesome treat for your best friend.
On Jan. 7, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced a partnership with EverGrain, a new company that will look to take the 1.4 million metric tons of spent grain the brewery creates and turn it into food and beverage ingredients. With these spent grains, EverGrain is launching a line of plant-based barley milk named Take Two. Made with rejuvenated barley, coconut, pea protein and sunflower seed, barley milk contains 50% less sugar than other plant-based flavored milks.
The power of the brewing industry to support sustainable agriculture, reduce waste, improve water and the environment is enormous. From small brewpub to large independent breweries to even the world’s largest brewer, improvements in sustainability and efficiency is helping to make a better planet for us all.
