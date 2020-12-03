LIGONIER — Ligonier Public Library will host a visit from Santa’s reindeer Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the lawn. Patrons are invited to pet the reindeer and bring their cameras for photos with the animals.
Children who stop in at the library can make a free reindeer ornament and receive a free book.
Other December programs are:
Get Gnomey with It: Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. for adults. Create a fun little guy, using a hot glue gun and objects found around the house. Class size is limited, so registration is required. Masks are required within the library and at this program.
Storytime has returned on Tuesdays and Wednesday at 11 a.m. Registration is required to limit size of the group and practice social distancing. Children older than 8 are required to wear a mask.
Silly Elf Photo Craft: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4:30 p.m. This project requires good cutting skills. While children create the elf body, staff will print out the children’s faces to put in. Space is limited; children older than age 8 must wear a mask.
Stained Glass Window Ornament: Thursday, Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Children can create a piece of artwork using tissue paper. Registration is required.
In January, the Novel Points Book of the Month is “The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu and their Race to Save the World’s Most Precious Manuscripts” by Joshua Hammer. This New York Times bestseller tells the story of a band of librarians who pull off a brazen heist worthy of “Ocean’s Eleven” to save ancient Arabic texts from Al Qaeda.
In the 1980s, a young archivist, Abdel Kader Haidara from Timbuktu, was a collector for a government library, tracking down and salvaging thousands of ancient Islamic texts and secular manuscripts in the Sahara Desert to preserve them in a gorgeous library — until Al Qaeda showed up.
Haidara became one of the world’s great smugglers, organizing a dangerous operation to sneak all 350,000 volumes out of Timbuktu to the safety of southern Mali.
Readers may check out copies of the book at the adult desk, then join the discussion on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the discussion.
