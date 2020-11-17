KENDALLVILLE — The Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa has had several Zoom meetings in an effort to stay connection and conduct business. The chapter did not meet in person for several months.
President Gretchen Riehm presided at the business meeting, starting with roll call, approval of the minutes and treasurer’s report.
Deb Hockley read correspondence from Apple Tree Center, United Way, Riley Cheer guild, Hoosier Art Salon on upcoming workshops in New Harmony, Indiana, and the state Tri Kappa newsletter. Chapters are asked to bring pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House to the state convention.
Members who have good, used Tri Kappa T-shirts are asked to donate them to be used in a quilt a member is making. Information is on the Tri Kappa website.
Philanthropy chairman Dianne Trees collected member donations for Noble House in the parking lot of Kendallville Public Library on Nov. 5. Checks or gift cards could be mailed to her by Nov. 11. She reminded members to keep food banks in mind for donations during the holidays.
Laura Bloom will forward the Riley Children’s Hospital “wish list” to chapter members. Donations can be given online on the hospital website.
The chapter’s next meeting is a Christmas party on Dec. 2. Hostess Jane Roush reported that her committee has decided on a Zoom party.
