Albion — Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble counties, is giving the community a chance to talk about child care and early learning.
Thrive by 5 has scheduled “Office Hours” at the Fox Den Coffee Shop in Albion on Monday, July 24, from noon to 2 p.m. This is a time for anyone who wants to chat about child care to come for a drink, on Thrive by 5, and talk to coalition coordinator Jenna Anderson. No appointment is necessary.
There are lots of topics to talk about in early learning, including efforts to increase capacity in LaGrange and Noble counties, a new Child Development Associate program starting within the Lakeland School Corporation this fall, grant opportunities for family child care homes to be licensed.
For those interested in getting a start as an early educator, Thrive by 5 can help with guidance through the process to achieve those goals.
Additional “Office Hours” will be scheduled throughout LaGrange and Noble counties. Keep an eye on the coalition’s Facebook page for updates: facebook.com/thriveby5coalition/.
