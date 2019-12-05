KENDALLVILLE — The Parkview Center for Healthy Living will offer its first Check-Up Day in its new home at the Community Learning Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
“We’re excited about our new location,” said Taylor Yoder, supervisor for Parkview Center for Healthy Living in Noble County. “The Community Learning Center location will allow us to continue to provide low-cost and free health and well-being programing to the community. We will continue to offer free and low-cost screenings in our new location as well as expanded programing for the Center for Healthy Living.”
The Dec. 11 Check-Up Day will be held in the gymnasium at the CLC, located at 401 Diamond St., Kendallville. Visitors should park in the lot available on Riley Street and use the CLC’s Riley Street entrance to get to the gym.
Free services include blood pressure checks, weight measurement and bone density screening.
Low-cost blood tests will also be available that day. Many of the blood tests will be offered in convenient Wellness Packages. Fasting for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw is required.
Wellness Package A: $35; Comprehensive Metabolic Profile, Lipid Profile.
Wellness Package B: $45; all tests in Wellness Package A, plus Hemogram.
Wellness Package C: $80; all tests in Wellness Package B, plus Hemoglobin A1C and TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone).
Men’s Wellness Package D: $105; all tests in Wellness Package B, plus Hemoglobin A1C, TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone) and PSA (prostate specific antigen).
A number of blood tests may also be ordered individually including a Hemogram ($10), TSH ($30), A1C ($20), PSA ($30), and the Vitamin D test ($40). No fasting is required for these individual blood tests.
Anyone planning to complete one of the Wellness Packages will need to fast for at least 10 hours prior to the lab draw. Sips of water and prescription medications are permitted during the fast.
Participants who have a MyChart account will be able to view their blood test results within just a few days. Test results will be mailed to participants for those without a MyChart link.
Payment for blood tests may be made by cash, check or credit card at the time of service. Call 260-347-8125For additional information about the Check-up Day.
