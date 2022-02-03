Jaiden Baker of St. Joe, a freshman at Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana, was named to the president’s list for academic distinction for the fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, students must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Sarah Cooper of Garrett, a freshman at Franklin College, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. She earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.
Collegiate Notes publishes news of area students’ academic achievement at colleges and universities. News is submitted by colleges and universities.
