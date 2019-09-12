KENDALLVILLE — Pianist and entertainer Jason Lyle Black will perform Sept. 19 for the first concert of the 2019-2020 Noble County Community Concert series. The upcoming season is “Four Fine for Fifty.”
An award-winning comedic pianist, Black will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at East Noble High School, 901 S. Garden St. Association members should note that Noble County concerts will take place in two venues, either East Noble High School or East Noble Middle School.
The public may buy tickets for $20 per person at the door during each concert. However, season memberships for all four concerts will be available for purchase for $50 per person at the Sept. 19 concert.
Other performances scheduled for this season are:
Friday, Oct. 18: The Hall Sisters, a vocal and instrumental foursome, 7:30 p.m., East Noble Middle School, 415 Drake Road.
Tuesday, March 31, 2020: Heartland Sings! Karaoke Classics: An Evening to Sing Along, 7:30 p.m., East Noble High School.
Monday, May 18, 2020: Ball in the House, 7:30 p.m., East Noble Middle School. This Boston-based group of five men sing rhythm and blues, soul and pop tunes a cappella.
Noble County Community Concert Association has reciprocal agreements with Williams County Concert Association in Bryan, Ohio, and Lakeland Concert Association in Warsaw. These agreements permit local members to attend concerts in those communities.
Williams County concerts take place at 7:30 p.m. in Bryan Arts & Education Auditorium, 120 S. Beech St., Bryan. The schedule is: Sept. 23, Celtic Angels, a 14-piece Irish troupe; Oct. 15, Sons of Serendip, an “America’s Got Talent” favorite; Nov. 19, light classical pianist Alina Kiryayeva; March 12, 2020, Shades of Buble, a vocal trio singing Michael Buble songs; and April 19, 2020, Terra State (Fremont, Ohio) Brass choice and Jazz band.
Lakeland Community Concerts take place at Warsaw High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Tiger Lane, Warsaw. The schedule is: Sept. 21, Christian pianist Joel Raney, 2:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, Alicia Pyle Quartet, a Fort Wayne-based ensemble of vocals, jazz, strings and percussion, 2:30 p.m.; Dec. 7, Fascinating Rhythm Christmas Show, instrumental, 3 p.m.; April 19, 2020, Heartland Sings Broadway and Beyond, 7 p.m.; and May, 9, 2020, The Jacobys, a violinist and humorist group, 2:30 p.m.
