KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library will close out 2021 with New Year’s Karaoke for its adult patrons tonight at 6 p.m.
This free program will welcome and celebrate New Year’s Eve a day early. There’s still time to register by calling 260-343-2010 or online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
The January program schedule offers adults a variety of activities and programs. Here is the schedule:
Euchre Tournament
Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Sign up for the euchre tournament as a pair or as a single and we can find you a partner. Registration is required.
Snowman Statue with Wood Cookies
Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Make a snowman from wood circles. Registration is required.
The Story of My Life: Memoir
Thursday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Matt for a guided memoir workshop that will provide journal prompts and resources to record the story of your life. Participants will each receive an autobiographical notebook to create a keepsake for future generations.
Brunch Club
Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11:30 p.m., Community Learning Center
Seniors, join the library for a light brunch and activities at the CLC. Registration is required.
BINGO
Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. or Friday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Madison or Grace for a fun-filled hour of BINGO! Registration is required.
YOGA with Brittany
Mondays, Jan. 10 and 24, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany for an all levels yoga flow. This event will be held in person, so please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. If you would prefer to access Brittany’s Yoga classes On Demand, go to https://bit.ly/KPLYogaOnDemand. There, you will have access to a variety of different levels of Yoga and can work through them on your own schedule.
Budget Friendly Meal Prep
Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
Join the library at the CLC and learn how to make spinach lasagna roll-ups. Sign up at kendallvillelibrary.org or by calling 260-343-2010.
Baking with Grace
Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Grace each week to bake a different recipe. Registration is required.
Barre with Brittany
Mondays, Jan. 17 and 31, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Brittany in the library for this workout that focuses on low-impact, high intensity movements to improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body. To attend, please register by calling 343-2010 or sign up online at www.kendallvillelibrary.org. If you would prefer to work out on your own time, you can access a variety of levels of Brittany’s Barre sessions On Demand here: http://bit.ly/KPLBarreOnDemand.
Coffee or Tea Nail Art
Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., Limberlost Branch, Rome City
Sign up to make a unique wood project. Sign up at kendallvillelibrary.org or by calling 260-343-2010.
Mason Jar Snow Globe
Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Make a winter scene in a mason jar. Sign up at kendallvillelibrary.org or by calling 260-343-2010
Matt’s Book Club: ‘Ordinary Grace’ by William Kent Krueger
Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m., Community Learning Center
The Kendallville Public Library is teaming up with the Community Learning Center for Matt’s Book Club! Pick up a copy at KPL or the CLC and start reading to be ready for the discussion. When you attend two book club sessions, you will receive a book club journal to keep track what you are reading! Registration is required.
Baking with Grace
Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join Grace each week to bake a different recipe. Registration is required.
Clothespin Napkin Holder
Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Join us to make a clothespin napkin holder. Sign up at kendallvillelibrary.org or by calling 260-343-2010.
Uno Night with Matt
Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m., Kendallville Public Library
Register at kendallvillelibrary.org or by calling 260-343-2010.
BINGO
Friday, Jan. 28, at 1 — 2 p.m., Limberlost Branch Library, Rome City
Join Madison for a fun-filled hour of BINGO! Participants can win prizes including gift cards, swag, candy and books. Register by calling 343-2010 or through the online event calendar at www.kendallvillelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.