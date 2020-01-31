Parks department opens garden plot registration
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Park and Recreation Department will open reservations Monday for garden plots in Sunset Park, Rush Street and Weston Avenue.
Plots are $15 each and measure 25 feet by 50 feet, or 1,250 square feet.
Reservations may be made Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Youth Center, 211 Iddings St. Call the park office at 260-347-1064 for information.
Make and take a Valentine Monster
KENDALLVILLE — Lovable monsters for Valentine’s Day is the theme of the next make and take project at the Kendallville Public Library.
For the next two weeks, from Feb. 3 through Feb. 15, the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City are offering Valentine Monsters as its current make-and-take project. Creatures can be cute or creepy – you design and create your own! We provide all the required supplies, including boxes, paper, markers and more.
The Kendallville Public Library offers a new, free Make-and-Take project every two weeks in The Cortex and at the Limberlost Branch in Rome City.
Upcoming Project: Feb. 17 through Feb. 29, Heart Suncatchers
About The Cortex: The Cortex is the Kendallville Public Library’s MakerSpace. Adults and youth age 12 and up are welcome to use The Cortex. Children age 11 and under should be accompanied by an adult. For more information on what’s available in The Cortex, go to http://kendallvillelibrary.org/library-services/cortex/.
