HAMILTON — A new Halloween event will be held at Double H Farms, 7100 S.R. 1, Hamilton.
The entertainment complex — which opened this year at the former Hog Hill — will host a Halloween bash on Saturday, Oct. 31. It features a concert, activities for all ages and a haunted trail.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at "HamiltonDoubleHFarms" on Facebook. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 years old and under and children 3 years old and under will be admitted free.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert starts at 5 p.m. The haunted trail will be offered 9:30 p.m. to midnight — for those who dare.
"We do recommend older children and adults," said Hester Stouder, Double H owner. Children 10-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult, who will also be responsible for signing a waiver before going on the trail.
"Guests will experience a themed scare, with animals, haunted woodsman and more," said Stouder. "Each experience will be different than the one before so no one can share where the scares will take place."
It has been under construction for about three months, she said.
"The trail will take about 15 minutes, walking with a flashlight," Stouder said. "The total experience will be 20 minutes because guests will be driven to the start of the trail and then picked up."
Guests are asked to take their own flashlights and cannot wear costume masks while on the trail.
Costumes are welcomed at the party, however, which will feature a bonfire, bounce houses and Halloween goodie bags for children. Food vendors will also be on site, though people are asked to bring their own beverages. Glass containers are not permitted. Blankets or chairs for seating are recommended.
Nashville, Tennessee country music recording artist Jake Maurer will hit the Double H stage for the second time this year, 5-9 p.m. During his breaks, Angola High School student Ellory Aldred will perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.